Bioplastics to play a crucial role in making European Green Deal become reality

European Bioplastics (EUBP), the association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry, has welcomed the communication regarding the European Green Deal, which was recently published by the EU Commission.

The Green Deal concept includes a set of specific measures and initiatives that are designed to guide the implementation process, and amongst other sectors, the Commission has a special emphasis on the plastic industry.

Bioplastics as a key driver of this industry will therefore play a leading role.

François de Bie, EUBP Chairman, said: “In order to reach circularity and fossil-decarbonisation formulated in the concept, it is highly important to create a strong link between bioeconomy and circular economy.”

“Bio-based plastics can make a strong contribution as they use sustainably sourced biomass as feedstock for their production. They help to diminish the dependency on fossil resources and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.”

“Mechanical or chemical recycling of these bio-based plastics further adds to the reduced environmental footprint of these products.”

“The same applies for biodegradable and compostable plastics as they increase recyclability options by adding composting and helping to create clean organic waste streams.”