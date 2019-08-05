Birch Chemicals reduces plastic packaging

Birch Chemicals has worked with packaging supplier Kite to reduce its plastic usage by 6.8 tonnes every year.

The rubber, plastics, and coating additives manufacturer made the changes in support of a challenge set by Kite.

Kite is aiming to reduce the amount of plastic used by itself and its customers by 120 tonnes by the end of this year.

It teamed up with Birch Chemicals to carry out a stretch wrap audit on site with one of Kite’s Load Retention Specialists.

The result was the implementation of a brand new, stronger, more efficient, and thinner film applied in conjunction with one of Kite’s state-of-the-art Robopac wrapping machines.

This will save the equivalent of 566,667 plastic bottles in packaging and reduce CO2 emissions by the equivalent of taking seven family-sized diesel cars off the road.

Steve Foster, Managing Director at Birch Chemicals, said: “As a responsible business, we are keen to support sustainable solutions which will help protect the environment today and for the future.”

“We were therefore delighted to work with Kite as part of their ongoing challenge and together we have come up with new packaging which is not only greener but more cost effective too.”