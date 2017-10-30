BNL joins operation clean sweep

BNL is joining the British Plastics Federation in operation Clean Sweep, an international program designed to prevent resin pellet loss and help keep pellets out of the marine environment.

More and more studies are shining a light on the scale of the problem of plastics contaminating waterways and oceans. Large scale, international campaigns, such as Sky’s Ocean Rescue, are focused on reducing the amount of plastic that ends up floating for years in our seas and rivers, threatening the habitats and lives of our seas and their creatures and contaminating human food chains, water supplies and environments.

Operation Clean Sweep requires companies to pledge to ensure that the plastic pellets, flakes and powders that pass through manufacturing facilities in the UK are handled with the care they deserve and do not end up in our rivers or seas. By signing up to Operation Clean Sweep, BNL has made a commitment to adhere to best practice and implement systems to prevent plastic pellet loss, protecting the aquatic environment.

Tony Simm, QHSE Engineer, said: “Our factory is based in a beautiful part of North Yorkshire, on the banks of the river Nidd, so we have always been vigilant in our environmental policies and procedures.”

“BNL already comply with rigorous BSI environmental standards, practising effective housekeeping, having accessible cleaning equipment and securely containing materials and recyclables. However, we are always looking to improve, and this scheme gives us the opportunity to ensure the effectiveness of our systems with regard to pellet storage and handling.”