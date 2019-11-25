Boots to move to 100 per cent compostable pharmacy bags

Boots is beginning to send medicine to its customers in 100 per cent compostable pharmacy bags, which are made using potato starch and can be used as a bin liner for food waste.

By March 2020, more than ten million prescription bags each year will be made using compostable material rather than traditional plastic.

Richard Bradley, Pharmacy Director at Boots UK, said: “This is yet another positive step forward in our focus on sustainability throughout our 170-year history, and the current journey we are on to reduce the impact our business has on the environment.”

“At the start of the year, our customers told us they didn’t want to reive their medicines in plastics bags and we have been testing alternative materials for some time.”

“So, we are thrilled that our new compostable bags allow us to continue to deliver medicines to patients in a way that is safe, clean, and dry, while helping to reduce our reliance on conventional plastic.”