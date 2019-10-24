Borealis becomes a Core Partner of the New Plastics Economy initiative

Borealis has announced it will become a Core Partner of the New Plastics Economy, the global initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The New Plastics Economy unites a broad range of key stakeholders to bring about a circular economy for plastics.

Having been a participant in the initiative since 2016 and the first major polyolefins producer to have signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, Borealis is now the first polyolefins producer to become a Core Partner, joining brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, and Unilever.

To help realise the shared vision of the New Plastics Economy, Borealis has put in place a comprehensive circular economy strategy based on making its core business circular, supporting its customers through circular economy innovation, and helping establish circular infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President for Polyolefins, Innovation, and Technology, said: “We are proud and honoured to have been invited to join the other Core Partners of New Plastics Economy initiative in accelerating the transition to a circular economy for plastics.”

“Borealis has made firm commitments to significantly increase the volume and range of our circular plastic solutions. We are equally committed to working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to achieve this essential transformation to a new and circular future of plastics.”

Sander Defruyt, Head of the New Plastics Economy initiative at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “To address plastic waste at source, we need to fundamentally rethink the way we produce, use, and reuse plastics.”

“It is great to see Borealis, as a major plastic producer, step forward and help accelerate that transition.”

“In addition to developing innovative solutions and investing in infrastructure in emerging markets, Borealis is leading the way by transitioning its own business model, gradually decoupling from virgin fossil-based production by integrating more and more recycled and renewable plastics in their products.”

“We hope to see many other plastic producers follow their lead.”