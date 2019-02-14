Borealis Group receives EcoVadis Gold CSR rating

Borealis has announced it has received the coveted Gold SCR status awarded by EcoVadis, an international provider of business sustainability ratings.

Borealis also performed among the top one per cent of all suppliers assessed in the most recent round of EcoVadis Supplier Sustainability Ratings completed in 2018.

The EcoVadis Supplier Sustainability Rating system assesses a wide range of CSR indicators in core thematic areas such as the environment, labour practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Borealis received a Gold CSR rating – its fifth to date – in the most recent ratings round completed in September 2018.

Craig Halgreen, Borealis Director Sustainability and Public Affairs, said: “Ensuring a responsible supply chain is important to Borealis and our customers value our attention to a sustainable procurement. While we are honoured to have won the EcoVadis Gold CSR rating once more, it is even more remarkable to have reached the top one per cent overall, among all suppliers.”

“This achievement affirms that we are on the right path when it comes to achieving maximum levels of sustainability in our operations and across our supply chain.”