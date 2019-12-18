BPF online resource highlights how plastic helps achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals

The British Plastics Federation has developed an online resource relating plastics to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The project highlights areas where the plastics industry has made a valuable contribution towards realising a number of these goals.

In 2015, all member states of the UN agreed an agenda to achieve better sustainability by 2030, and this comprised of 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are considered a call to action for both developed and developing nations, providing a framework to reduce inequality and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and other major environmental issues.

The online resource from the BPF covers ten of the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on those where the plastics industry has the most significant role to play.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “Sustainability is an integral part of the plastics industry’s thinking. We welcome submissions to the BPF online resource from our member companies about their contributions to achieving these economic, social, and environmental goals.”

“Preserving and expanding the myriad benefits that plastics bring to our everyday life, while reducing to reduce plastic waste, is one of our industry’s most important objectives.”

The online resource can be found on the BPF’s website, here.