BPF: “We do not feel taxation is the best course of action”

In response to the proposal made by the Government to tax certain plastics packaging products, the British Plastics Federation has said it feels this is not "the best course of action."

It is expected that the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, will call for evidence during his Budget speech on Wednesday (22nd November) as to whether a tax on certain single-use items, such as the one imposed on carrier bags, would help lessen environmental damage.

However, the BPF has urged the Government to consider all the facts during any call for evidence and ensure that any measures taken are proportionate.

“For example, it should be noted that only two percent of ocean litter comes from the UK, Europe and the USA combined and the plastics industry has invested in hundreds of initiatives to stop plastic leaking into the environment,” said the BPF.

“It should also be taken into account that plastics offer unique, functional benefits and reduce food waste, CO2 emissions and protect products in ways no other material can.”

A tax on takeaways?

It is thought the Chancellor intends to focus attention on examining the lifecycle of single-use packaging items, such as polystyrene takeaway boxes. He has not indicated that it will involve PET bottles.

The BPF said that any interventions by the Government must involve “detailed consulation” with all stakeholders associated with the supply of food and drinks.

This, it said, would ensure that any actions taken would be “effective, evidence-based, maximise recycling and minimise the amount of this valuable and recyclable material being lost to the environment, where it can cause harm.”

It added: “At this point in time, we do not feel that taxation is the best course of action but look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with Government."

It is expected that the call for evidence will begin in 2018.