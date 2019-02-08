Bunting Magnetics announces three Stainless Steel Magnetic Separators sold in January 2019

2018’s success has continued into January for Bunting Magnetics, with three orders for SSSC model Stainless Steel Magnetic Separators.

All three orders placed are from different customers with specific metal separation objectives.

Dave Hills, Head of Sales for Bunting Magnetics, said: “This is a fantastic way to start 2019. Interest in the Stainless Steel Magnetic Separator has never been higher. We are continually undertaking tests for customers, which will undoubtedly develop into orders as we progress through the year.”

“As well as these orders, we are working with recycling companies based across Europe on specific projects. We are conducting many tests every week, with an increasing number of samples. It is a busy and exciting time or our technicians.”