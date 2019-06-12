Canada aims to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed to banning single-use plastics, potentially as early as 2021.

The initiative is modelled on similar legislation passed by the EU, and Canada will establish targets for companies that manufacture or sell plastics to be responsible for their plastic waste.

The Canadian government has yet to decide which single-use plastic products will be included on the list but it is expected to target plastic bags, straws, cutlery, plates, and stir sticks.

Trudeau said: “As parents we’re at a point when we take our kids to the beach and we have to search out a patch pf sand that isn’t littered with straws, Styrofoam, or bottles.”

“That’s a problem, and one we have to do something about.”