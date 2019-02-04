Canary Wharf Group showcases HELPFUL app and launches next step in Breaking the Plastic Habit campaign

Canary Wharf Group and HELPFUL have launched the HELPFUL app, the world’s first plastic recycling and rewarding app.

HELPFUL simplifies and incentivises reuse and recycling for consumers, and will help the 150,000 people who visit and work on the Estate every day to correctly recycle waste and switch to reusable products, as well as earn rewards.

App users can earn reuse coin rewards, which can be used at Café Nero, Carluccios, Crussh, Eat, Krispy Kreme, Leon, Notes Coffee, Ole & Steen, Paul, Pret a Manger, Scribbler, Starbucks, and Ted Baker.

Martin Gettings, Group Head of Sustainability at Canary Wharf, said: “We hope the commitment culture Canary Wharf Group is fostering on the Estate will act as an incredible beacon of best practice.

“By promoting and supporting a closed loop circular economy on the Estate, we hope to change to way people think about waste and consider how we can all use our resources in the best possible way, sharing best practice, building excitement around the activities, and celebrating the art of the possible in order to tackle the issues as quickly as possible.”