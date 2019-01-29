Carbios and Carbiolice enter into joint development agreement with Novozymes for long-term supply of enzymes at industrial-scale

Carbios and its subsidiary Carbiolice have announced the execution of a joint development agreement with world-leading enzymes producer Novozymes.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Novozymes will upscale and produce Carbios’ proprietary enzymes, as well as committing to becoming a long-term exclusive supplier of plastics degrading enzymes to Carbiolice.

The collaboration is a world first in the field of bioplasturgy that aims to act as a catalyst by making single-use plastics environmentally-friendly and cost competitive.

Jens Kolind, VP of Technical Industries and Novozymes, said: “We are excited to be part of this joint collaboration where we work together on finding biological solutions to answer one of the biggest challenges of our time.”

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios, said: “The market of single-use plastics raises major environmental concerns and our sustainable and inventive approach is now opening huge opportunities to fulfil industrials and consumers demand while fighting the threat of plastic pollution.”

“We are proud of this partnership with Novozymes, that gives us the strength to launch at large scale the most advanced eco-friendly solution for the biodegradation of plastic.”