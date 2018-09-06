Carlsberg launches a six-pack with a snap

× Expand The new Snap Pack Carlsberg

Carlsberg has launched a new design for its six-packs of beer that replaces plastic wrapping with a pioneering technology that glues its cans together.

Known as ‘Snap-Pack’, the joining method is a first for the beer industry, andCarlsberg says itwill reduce the amount of plastic used in traditional multi-packs by up to 76 per cent.

Cees ’t Hart, CEO of the Carlsberg Group, said:“Carlsberg's Snap Pack will significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste and we look forward to giving our consumers better beer experiences with less environmental impact.”

The Carlsberg Group launched the new technology alongside the announcement of a series of sustainable packaging innovations that it will use to help achieve its ambitions of zero carbon emissions and zero waste water from production.

Carlsberg also announced a strategic partnership with Plastic Change, a Danish environmental organisation, to collaborate on sustainability issues and the assess the Group’s impact on both the environment and the world’s natural resources.

Bo Øksnebjerg, Secretary General for the WWF in Denmark, said the organisation considers it “huge progress” that Carlsberg is now launching solutions that significantly reduce the amount of plastic in its packaging.