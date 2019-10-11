Carlsberg unveils Green Fibre Bottle

Carlsberg has released prototypes of its first paper bottle, as a continuation of its sustainable packaging innovation journey, and its commitment to zero carbon emissions at its breweries and a 30 per cent reduction in its full value chain carbon footprint by 2030.

Both research prototypes are made from sustainably sourced wood fibres, are fully recyclable, and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer.

One prototype uses a thin rPET film barrier, and the other a 100 per cent bio-based PEF film barrier.

The prototypes will be used to test the barrier technology as Carlsberg seeks a solution to achieving its ambition of a 100 per cent bio-based bottle without polymers.

Myriam Shingleton, Vice President for Group Development at Carlsberg Group, said: “We continue to innovate across all our packaging formats, and we are pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Green Fibre Bottle so far."

“While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market.”

“Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”