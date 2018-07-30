Chem-Trend releases first ever sustainability report

× Expand ChemTrend

Chem-Trend has published its first Sustainability Report, which it says highlights its own sustainability goals, as well as the ways in which it helps customers achieve theirs.

Themanufacturer of speciality release agents, purging compounds and moulding aids, has also received environmental ISO 14001: 2015 certification from the German DQS body.

"We are delighted that DQS has once more confirmed and certified that Chem-Trend is effectively reducing damaging environmental effects and, at the same time, supporting positive processes and products," commented Dr. Uwe Kaiser, Director of Quality Assurance.

"It is clear that environmental and climate responsibility is a firm component of operations at Chem-Trend."

Chem-Trend says its goal is to position itself even better in the coming years to hit important environmental targets, such as for climate protection, and to further minimise the environmental effects of its operations – thus collectively reducing its environmental footprint.

The company also wants to support its customers with their own sustainability goals – which Chem-Trend refers to as its ‘handprint.’

"As a leader in technology we want to continuously optimise processes, thereby making our customers' processes more efficient as well as achieving a positive environmental effect,” said Markus Tenbrink, director of Chem-Trend Europe.

“The current publication of the Sustainability Report and the renewed environmental certification from DQS for our German premises highlight how we are achieving this.”