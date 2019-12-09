China aims to control rural plastic pollution with new draft policy

China is looking to tighten regulations on the use of plastic film used by farmers to boost crop yields, which has a major cause of soil contamination throughout northern and western regions.

The new rules will involve the establishment of a comprehensive management system covering the production, sale, utilisation, and recycling of thin plastic film in the countryside.

Fields are covered with the plastic film to help maintain soil moisture and protect against pests, and the Chinese agriculture ministry has said the technology has played an important role in boosting yields and raising the quality of crops.

However, statistics have shown that contamination rates in northwest China stands at an average of 36 kilograms per hectare.

The agriculture ministry said: “Because of excessive use and inadequate recycling, agricultural-use plastic film pollution in some regions has been getting worse and worse, and it has already become a major environmental problem holding back the green development of agriculture.”

The new rules will see farmers forced to only use film that meets quality standards, and make them collect plastic waste from fields before its expiry date and deliver to approved recycling outlets.

Via Reuters