“Circularity of plastics can only be achieved through quality” says PRE President

Photograph courtesy of Aliplast

The President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) has said that circularity can only be achieved in plastics recycling if quality is increased.

Ton Emans made the comments following the publication of new ‘Bales Quality Guidelines’ issued by PRE in order to drive market transformation towards a circular system.

“It is time to understand that each product needs to be sorted towards a specific stream to keep the value of plastics,” said Emans.

“These guidelines are the first step towards programming circular economy. Circularity of plastics can only be achieved through quality. Defined and harmonised quality is needed to build sustainable waste management operations across Europe.”

The guidelines developed by PRE specify the main properties that define the origins and the characteristics of sorted waste. The guidelines are based on impurities by percentage, to define type and expected maximum quantities; transport, to define traceability in the supply chain; and finally supplier, to define a company responsible for the specification.

PRE says these guidelines can be applied to various collection systems in Europe. This includes deposit, kerbside or drop-off systems. The structure is also fit to accommodate other collected plastics.

As collected volumes will rise in the future, more segmentation of specific product could be created to optimise their value, says the organisation.

Currently the bales characterization guidelines are available for four different resins: clear, light blue, clear/blue and mixed coloured PET Bottles; PE-HD Packaging; PE film; PP film. Furthermore, specific guidelines for PP Packaging, PO Pots, Tubs and Trays, PET trays and opaque PET bottles are being developed.