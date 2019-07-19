City of London Corporation to eradicate unnecessary plastic waste

The City of London Corporation has approved plans to eradicate unnecessary single-use plastic waste at Guildhall and The Mansion House by Spring 2020, by the entire organisation by 2021.

The authority will bring in new staff procurement rules and work with contractors to roll out the policy across its supply chain, in a bid to reduce its environmental impact.

Unnecessary multi-use plastic waste, like plastic folders and wrapping, will be eliminated, and other non-plastic products, such as paper towels, will be minimised.

Jeremy Simons, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “We are continuing to fight back against plastic waste and demonstrating our own ongoing commitment to reducing our impact on the environment.”

“And the support for our campaign continues to go from strength to strength, with more City workers making their stand to turn the tide on what is a global crisis.”

“By working together, we can all play our part in reducing the use of unnecessary plastic, shaping the environmental legacy we want to leave behind.”