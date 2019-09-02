Climate emergency main reason behind Scottish public backing of Deposit Return Scheme

A study has shown that four in five Scots back a 20p recycling scheme that will give them a role in the fight against the climate emergency.

The survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Zero Waste Scotland, showed that 77 per cent of people in Scotland support the introduction of Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme, and that helping the environment is among their top motivations.

72 per cent of people said that helping the environment would be a motivating factor for returning their empty drinks containers, while 70 per cent said reducing litter in Scotland would also be a reason for introducing the scheme.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will make it easy to do something good for the environment.”

“People in Scotland are more environmentally aware than ever before but it can be hard to know how to respond to something as monumental as the climate emergency at an individual level.”

“This scheme will give them an action they can do week in and week out to help cut Scotland’s carbon footprint.”

“By taking back your empty bottle or can, you won’t just get your 20p back, you’ll also be reducing the amount of raw materials that are used to make bottles and cans.”

“That means you’ll be playing a part in Scotland’s response to the climate emergency every single time you take your bottle or can back to be recycled.”

Roseanna Cunningham, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Land Reform, said: “I am pleased, but not surprised, to see the strength of support for Scotland’s Deposit Return scheme, with its multiple environmental benefits a key factor.”

“We all have a role to play in ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change.”

“As well as giving everyone renewed incentive to reduce litter and tackling our throwaway culture, our ambitious Deposit Return Scheme will give the people of Scotland a simple yet effective way to help reduce carbon emission, by reducing the volume of raw materials being used and instead supporting a thriving circular economy.”