'Closed-Loop Cup’ to launch in UK next year

The first ‘closed loop’ plastic cup is set to launch in the UK next year.

The ‘Closed Loop Cup’ is the product of a partnership between Closed Loop Environmental Solutions, based in Dagenham, and Surrey-based manufacturer, Plastico.

Sales of each polyproylene cup, which will be available from January 2018, will include a contribution from the supply chain to ensure there is a “robust collection and recycling system” in place to make the product fully circular.

“It is a myth that our industry does not want to be responsible for the materials with which we manufacture,” explained John Reeves, Head of UK and European Sales at Plastico. “We see real value in these used materials and have a responsibility to put in place closed loop schemes that transform these assets in a number of innovative ways.

“This is a complex issue and difficult to execute industry-wide. This is why we have partnered with Closed Loop Environmental Solutions who have a proven capability in designing and implementing customer and market programmes, and with particular expertise in recycling plastic bottles and paper cups.”

The recycled plastic from the Closed Loop Cup will initially be used to produce non-food related plastic products, however the long-term vision is to incorporate the recycled material into Plastico’s range of catering products.

“We have said for a long time that a tax on disposable packaging will be inevitable if the foodservice sector continues to drag its heels. Following similar agreements we have signed recently in Australia, with 7-Eleven and Qantas, we are delighted that Plastico has taken the lead in the UK that will now set the precedent for others to follow,” commented Peter Goodwin, Director of Closed Loop Environmental Solutions.

“This self-regulated scheme should also mitigate the need for taxation – and at a dramatically reduced cost to all parties than the 25p per cup currently being suggested, for example, with paper cups. In addition, the solution will also lead to reduced disposal costs for customers as further economies of scale are achieved. Whilst the Plastico agreement will initially cover plastic cups and straws, we are looking to expand the Closed Loop ‘compliant’ range to cover all food and beverage packaging.”

Plastico has invested £5million in its UK manufacturing facilities in order for it to meet its future growth plans.