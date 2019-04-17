Coca-Cola Australia and Coca-Cola Amatil announce major increase in recycled plastic

Coca-Cola Australia and Coca-Cola Amatil have announced a major increase in the use of recycled plastic as part of a global commitment to help solve the world’s packaging problem.

The world’s largest beverage company said that 70 per cent of the plastic bottles manufactured in Australia will be made entirely from recycled plastic by the end of 2019.

This will double Coca-Cola Amatil’s use of recycled plastic across its beverage range, including all small packages 600ml and under, and including brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite.

Vamsi Mohan Thati, President of Coca-Cola Australia, said: “As Australia’s biggest beverage company, we have a responsibility to help solve the plastic waste crisis.”

“This is a big commitment to recycled plastic, the largest of its kind by a beverage company in Australia, and will significantly reduce the impact of our business on the environment.”

“Coca-Cola’s goal is to keep plastic packaging out of our oceans and landfills and instead be used over and over again.”

Peter West, Managing Director of Australian Beverages at Coca-Cola Amatil, said: “We’ve heard the community message loud and clear, that unnecessary packaging is unacceptable and we need to do our part to reduce it nationwide.”

“That’s why we’ve taken this step to make recycled plastic the norm in more than two-thirds of our Australian beverage product range.”

“It’s the single large increase in recycled plastic use in our history, and our strongest step forward in reducing packaging waste and the environmental impact of our operations.”