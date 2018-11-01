Colgate collaborates with TerraCycle to launch recycling solution for oral care products and packaging

Colgate has announced it is exclusively partnering with TerraCycle to launch the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Programme, a free Nationwide recycling solution for oral care products and packaging in the UK.

The new recycling fundraising programme enables people to recycle any brand of toothbrush, toothpaste tubes, caps and electric toothbrush heads for free whilst raising funds for the school, charity or non-profit of the sender’s choice.

× Expand TerraCycle The accepted waste image showing all the types of oral care waste accepted on the programme.

Due to Oral care products and packaging comprising of materials such as rigid and flexible plastics it hasn’t been recyclable traditionally through council recycling systems in the UK.

Now following the launch of the new Colgate Oral Care Recycling Programme, once TerraCycle receives toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and caps they will be separated by composition, shredded and melted into hard plastic pellets that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

New products include benches and construction applications, reducing the need to create new virgin plastics.

“With the global plastics issue high on the agenda for all, the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Programme promotes sustainability.," said Philip Durocher, General Manager Colgate UK.

"We really encourage people to take advantage of the programme and recycle their oral care products and packaging via the programme and tell their friends and family about this new recycling initiative.”