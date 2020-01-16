Colgate releases toothpaste in recyclable tube

Colgate has launched a new toothpaste that comes in a recyclable tube.

The new Smile for Good toothpaste is made from HDPE, unlike regular toothpaste tubes, which are made from a plastic aluminium mix and are impossible to recycle.

The toothpaste is also certified by the Vegan Society, and Colgate has announced the technology will be shared with its rivals to help reduce plastic waste.

Noel Wallace, Chief Executive of Colgate-Palmolive, said: “Colgate wants to make tubes a part of the circular economy by keeping the plastic productive and eliminating waste.”

“If we can standardise recyclable tubes among all companies, we will win. We can align on these common standards for tubes and still compete with what’s inside them.”