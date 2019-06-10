Committee urges Welsh Government to lead the way with tackling plastic pollution

A report by the Climate Change, Environment, and Rural Affairs Committee has called for the Welsh Government to take urgent action on the issue of plastic pollution.

According to the Committee, the Welsh Government should use the strength of public demand for a chance to act now against plastic waste, and suggested that Wales should lead the way, rather than waiting for others to act.

Mike Hedges AM, Chair of the Climate Change Committee, said: “Plastic pollution is one of the greatest challenges facing our planet. We cannot wait any longer, it’s important that we step up and take a lead where we can.”

“We have seen mass public demonstrations to demand action from governments. People in Wales realise, as we do, that we are in the midst of an environmental crisis. We need change at a systematic level of we are to meet this challenge and we are running out of time.”

“We shouldn’t wait for others. The public are supportive, and we must harness their energy and enthusiasm and bring forward ambitious and transformative policies now.”

The report gives 12 recommendations regarding policies on waste plastic, including the potential restriction of access to products that contribute to microplastic pollution, publishing a comprehensive ten year strategy aimed at reducing plastic pollution, and introducing a wide-ranging Deposit Return Scheme for a broad variety of containers.