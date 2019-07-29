Company creates world-first reusable nappies from plastic bottles

Glasgow-based company TotsBots has become the first company in the world to make reusable nappies out of plastic bottles.

The waterproof outer fabric of the nappy was previously knitted used virgin polyester yarn, but will now be made from recycled polyester from plastic bottles.

The new fabric was developed exclusively for TotsBots and is Oekotex 100 certified, meaning there are no harmful chemicals or residues present.

Director Fiona Smyth said: “We are excited to be the first reusable nappy company in the world to be doing this. It gives parents an even better reason to choose cloth nappies over disposables.”

“With over eight million nappies going to landfill every day. If even half of parents switched to cloth that would be a whole lot of plastic bottles and nappy waste being diverted from landfill.”

“We really hope this will inspire other companies to follow suit. The technology is here and there is certainly enough plastic waste here so there is no reason why this shouldn’t become the norm.”