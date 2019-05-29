Contact lens wearers are helping to make North London greener

Feel Good Contacts is urging contact lens wearers in North London to recycle their lenses, ahead of Plastic Free July.

The UK’s leading supplier of contact lenses and eye care products has partnered with TerraCycle and Acuvue to enable wearers to dispose of their lenses and blister packs at the Feel Good Contacts’ warehouse in Golders Green.

The waste is then transferred to a recycling centre.

Feel Good Contacts is one of the first online contact lens retailers to actively participate in reducing plastic waste in the UK.

Nimesh Shah, Marketing Director at Feel Good Contacts, said: “With over 725 million contact lenses being thrown away in the UK every year, Feel Good Contacts is encouraging lens wearers to dispose of them responsibly.”

“Individual contact lenses can end up in our waterways and contribute to micro plastic waste if thrown down the sink or toilet. Contact lens wearers in North London and beyond will be pleased to know that they can now recycle their lenses with us and Plastic Free July is the perfect time to start”

“As a company we have been striving to improve our green credentials internally, both in our warehouse and offices and are delighted to be able to offer this lens recycling service to our local lens wearers.”

“The fight against plastic pollution in North London is well underway, but there’s still more to be achieved as a community for a greener environment.”