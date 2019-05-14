Corona and Parley for the Oceans partner with artists to support the ban of single-use plastic in Bali

Corona, Parley for the Oceans, and the World Surf League are donating 20,000 reusable Make a Change World for distribution to communities, in partnership with local organisations who are leading the charge against plastic waste pollution in Bali.

Limited edition bags will be created and sold online, with the proceeds from each bag funding the donation of an additional three bags to the local community and the removal of more than 20 bottles worth of plastic.

The ambition over time is provide one bag for every household in Indonesia.

The collaborators involving in deisnging the bags are part of the inaugural ‘La Casa’ pop-up, a house made from one and a half tonnes of recycled plastic in partnership with NevHouse.

Founded by Corona, the house will become a platform for surfers and artists to work on projects that can inspire a better world.

Evan Ellman, Corona Better World Director, said: “The La Casa platform is about collaboration and creativity to energise the fight against marine plastic pollution.”

“In this case, Corona and our partner Parley and World Surf League, were inspired by the movement to ban single-use plastic in Bali and recognised an opportunity to support the transition.”

“Just as impressive are the talented collaborators who signed on to bring their voice and point of view to the project. The result is a product that is not only a symbol of change, but also has a significant impact on the environment and community.”