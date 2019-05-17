Covestro to support Carbon Footprint Challenge

Covestro has partnered with the global Carbon Footprint Challenge for the second year in a row.

The challenge invites students and young professionals from all over the world to share ideas to fight climate change on an open innovation online platform.

Dr Markus Stielemann, CEO of Covestro, said: “The chemical industry in particular needs to become even more sustainable and is looking for fresh ideas. We don’t develop them on our own, therefore we rely on the best minds bringing in open-mindedness and ingenuity.”

David Ward, Secretary General of Unitech International, said: “Again and again, the Carbon Footprint Challenge brings a broad diversity of people, ideas, and energies together to address the key issue of our time.”