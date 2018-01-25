Cranswick to cut out avoidable plastics by 2025

Cranswick, one of Britain’s leading suppliers of premium food, has committed to reducing its plastic use by 50 per cent by 2025. The food group has pledged that all packaging used will be 100 per cent recyclable and sustainably sourced.

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said: “The environmental impact of plastics, with regards to the damage they cause to the world’s oceans and landfill, has become a major global issue and one that we seek to address as a matter of urgency. While we commend the Government for putting this issue on the political agenda through the new 25 Year Environmental Plan, we believe as a major UK manufacturer we have a responsibility to help drive systemic change to end global plastic pollution.”

Cranswick believes the government should be looking at the full life cycle of products, getting waste packaging back in the system replacing virgin materials for manufacturing new products.

“Our consumers are constantly demanding convenient food solutions, and the packaging solutions currently available can make the problem worse. Much of this packaging is not easily recyclable and we have a responsibility to address this issue,” added Jim Brisby, Group Commercial Director at Cranswick.

“The results of an internal sustainability review in 2017 illustrated how important waste and recycling is to our staff and stakeholders. This strategy will now form a major part of Cranswick’s new group sustainability initiative “Second Nature”, which seeks to address key issues from farm to fork. Our ambition is to lead sustainability across agriculture and food production on a global scale by integrating sustainability as second nature to what we do, how we work, and why we do it.”