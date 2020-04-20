DEFRA delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds due to Coronavirus outbreak

× Expand Plastic straws

DEFRA has postponed the ban of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in England until October, owing to the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on businesses.

In an announcement on April 15, a DEFRA spokesperson said the move to delay the ban, which was originally due to come into force this month, was to avoid extra burdens for firms already under pressure as a result of the pandemic.

DEFRA was keen to point out that some media reports suggesting that the ban comes as a result of lobbying by the plastics industry are incorrect, with a statement reinforcing the Government’s commitment to reducing avoidable plastics waste.

The spokesperson said:

“Given the huge challenges posed to businesses by coronavirus, we have confirmed we will delay the introduction of our ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds until October 2020.

“We remain absolutely committed to turning the tide on the widespread use of single-use plastics and the threat they pose to our natural environment. This ban is yet another measure to clamp down on unnecessary plastic so we can better protect our precious wildlife and leave our environment in a better state for future generations.”