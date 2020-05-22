Design for Recycling tool to be optimised for harmonised EU-wide assessment

× Expand Recyclass

The ‘RecyClass’ Design for Recycling initiative is to be further optimised with third party assessment working towards Europe-wide harmonisation.

Launched in 2019, the RecyClass platform brought together several members from across the plastics packaging value chain to create a free-to-use platform with guidelines, scoring tools and test protocols to assess the recyclability of a pack.

After successfully enabling designers to create recyclable packaging, and for brands and converters to assess the recyclability of their existing specific packages, it was apparent that different regional guidelines were making it difficult to optimise packaging formats for multiple markets.

RecyClass is therefore now collaborating with a series of recognised third-party Certification Bodies throughout Europe, that are qualified to assess packaging according to the RecyClass method.

The first three organisations who expressed interest in becoming Certification Bodies are plastship (Germany), RECOUP (UK) and SUEZ.Circpack (France).

The new collaboration focuses on the development of sorting protocols and establishing a database of collection schemes across Europe, which will also be considered when assessing the recyclability of a package.

“This is a great improvement,” said Gian de Belder, Chairman of the Advisory Board of RecyClass

“Brand owners and packaging companies typically work cross-border. So far, we have seen that many different regional guidelines and scoring methods were in place. These differences made it almost impossible to make choices that would serve all markets.

“Now the value chain can really focus on improving recyclability of packaging for the whole of Europe”.

Further extension of this collaboration is expected in the coming months. Any other initiatives and bodies working on plastic packaging design are invited to join the collaboration.