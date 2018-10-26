Dow launches worldwide ocean litter clean-up campaign

× Expand Dow Dow

The Dow Chemical Company has launched a worldwide campaign designed to raise awareness of the issue of ocean plastic pollution.

Called #PullingOurWeight, the campaign has seen clean-up operations across beach and waterway cleanups at more than 50 locations across the globe, including the UK.

Participants in the clean-up efforts are asked to collect 4lbs (approx. 1.8kg) of waste per person, as this is the average amount of waste that each person on earth produces each day, according to statistics from World Bank.

In the last month, more than 4,500 Dow employees, families and friends have participated in cleanup events along with industry peers and Dow customers – the largest participation of Dow volunteers for a single cause in company history.

“This year, Dow volunteers have participated in more clean-ups than ever before and I am so impressed with the level of commitment from our employees around the world and extended Dow family,” said Diego Donoso, President of Dow’s Packaging and Speciality Plastics business.

“From Asia to Africa, Europe to the Americas, our clean-ups to date have removed more than 40,000 pounds of trash from local waterways. Dow is #PullingOurWeight for a cleaner, healthier ocean and encourage others to join us in this movement.”