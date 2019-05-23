DS Smith announces Ellen MacArthur Foundation partnership

DS Smith has officially announced a partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that will accelerate the company’s circular economy drive and support innovation across the business, including recycling and carbon-efficiency in e-commerce.

Collaboration between DS Smith and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation will also strengthen the company’s Sustainability strategy.

This programme is underpinned by nine long-time sustainability targets, which include manufacturing 100 per cent reusable or recycling packaging by 2025 and reducing its C)2 emissions, relative to production, by 30 per cent by 2030.

The partnership will support innovation in DS Smith’s business model, to include projects on packaging design for a circular economy, and improving collection systems in urban areas.

These pilots will build on the company’s recent efforts on recycling throw-away consumable items such as coffee cups and radically reducing the amount of fibre in its cardboard packaging.

Separately, DS Smith is making available over £1 million from its Charitable Foundation to invest in sustainability or education initiatives.

This programme will kickstart local projects across DS Smith’s global footprint and support innovative new programmes that will make a real difference to the communities in which it operates.