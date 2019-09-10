DuPont Biomaterials to share ideas and innovations to combat plastic pollution in the oceans at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

DuPont Biomaterials has been selected to provide expert insights on a key panel discussion during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development at the UN Trade Forum.

The Forum will explore the linkages between trade, climate change, and oceans economy, and the discussions will focus on the value of oceans economy approaches in building economic diversification and resilience to climate change.

Michael Saltzberg, Global Business Director of DuPont Biomaterials, said: “I am honoured that the UNCTAD asked me to join this important discussion.”

“The problem of plastic pollution is complex. Although technology innovations alone will not be enough, I believe that new biomaterials, made from renewable resources and with improved end-of-life performance, can be an important part of the solution.”

“I plan to share some exciting developments in biomaterials that give manufacturers and consumers new options for designed packaging that is plastic-free or uses substantially less plastic while still providing the needed functions such as safety and freshness.”