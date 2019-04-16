Ecobrick artwork to highlight plastic use

A group of ‘ecobrickers’ in Swansea is planning to create a major art installation using ecobricks, which are made from bottles filled with tightly packed non-recyclable bags.

The group has joined forces with the National Waterfront Museum to hold public workshops and to create an art installation in its courtyard.

× Expand Ecobricker Phoebe Dawson

The wider community and schools are being encouraged to take part in the project, which is due to be unveiled in the summer, and all the bottles used in the sculpture will be donated to a local community group at a later date.

Leisa Williams, Senior Learning Officer at the museum, said: “The group has been holding workshops for people to learn more about ecobricks and to get involved, even if it’s just dropping off plastic and bottles.”

Phoebe Dawson, founder of Ecobricks Swansea, said: “You stuff the plastic into a bottle so it’s really dense, and then you can use it to build all sorts of things. You can bond bottles together to make stools for inside or build them with cob to make furniture for outside.”

“The key thing about ecobricking is raising awareness of how much plastic we consume in our society. When you put it in the bin it’s easy to forget about but when you are actually washing it and drying it and cutting it up it really opens your eyes to how big the problem is.”

Via BBC News