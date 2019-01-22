Elipso and IK welcome the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

The German Industrial Association for Plastic Packaging (IK) and its French partner association Elipso have welcomed the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as an important step in fighting marine litter.

While the two associations think that the measures taken in Europe for the reduction of plastic waste like the Single Use Plastics Directive are of limited effectiveness, Elipso and IK see much more potential in the initiative of the global alliance to control waste streams for the benefit of the environment.

Dr Jurgen Bruder, General Manager of IK, said: “The planned cooperation beyond the cross-value chain and the financial resources are methods that promise success. This value of plastics must go hand in hand with the value of plastic waste. This will be possible by developing the necessary infrastructure and intensive public education.”

Emmanuel Guichard, General Manager of Elipso, said: “The European plastics packaging industry is fully prepared to contribute to innovations, resource protection and improvement of the circular economy. We appreciate the commitment of the Alliance and are ready to support it as a partner.”