Environment Secretary Michael Gove backs all-in deposit return system

Michael Gove has backed a comprehensive all-in model for a deposit return system (DRS) in . speech at Kew Gardens, which would give consumers the greatest possible incentive to recycle.

The Government announced in February it was exploring two versions of a DRS, with the alternative on-the-go model attracting criticism from environmental groups due to it being restricted in the types of containers it can take.

Research from the Campaign to Protect Rural England also found that the all-in model could generate £2 billion for the economy in ten years, compared to just £250 million for the on-the-go scheme.

Gove said: “We need to work with business to make deposit return schemes as effective as possible and I believe an all-in deposit return scheme will give consumers the greatest possible incentive to recycle.”

Maddy Haughton-Boakes, Litter Campaigner for the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: “We welcome Michael Gove’s support for an all-in deposit return system that would halt the environment damage caused by the tens of billions of plastic and glass bottles and aluminium cans consumed every year in the UK.”

“This is the strongest signal yet of the Government’s intention to transform the way that we deal with the waste created by drinks containers, preventing them from choking our countryside, streets, rivers, and oceans.”

“These comments are another step forward from the Government’s work to meet the ambitious targets laid out in its Resources and Waste Strategy.”

“As well as boosting recycling rates to more than 90 per cent, a deposit return system will ensure that the polluter pays. This means that those who produce the packaging, or those who fail to recycle the packaging, rightly foot the bill for clearing it up.”

“This will relieve cash-stropped local councils and us as taxpayers from this huge financial burden. We look forward to seeing these warm words turned into a formal commitment from the Government.”