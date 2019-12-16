Ethical cleaning company celebrates 30 years with greenest ever year

An ethical cleaning company which creates environmentally friendly products is celebrating its 30th anniversary by enjoying its greenest ever year.

Bio-D was launched in 1989, and uses biodegradable and ethically-sourced ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free, as well as offering a hypoallergenic range.

The company was also one of the founding signatories of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment, and has introduced packaging made from 100 per cent recycled post-consumer waste plastic.

Lloyd Atkin, Managing Director of Bio-D, said: “Bio-D was born out of a desire to deliver safe and sustainable products that are effective and affordable and made right here in the UK.”

“We’re really proud that our 30th year is also our greenest, thanks to the work we have done on reducing virgin plastic consumption and the support of the independent stores who stock our products and offer Bio-D refill stations in increasing numbers.”

“We are now in a position where we use 100 per cent post-consumer waste across our entire consumer range which is a fantastic achievement and something we are only able to do when plastic rubbish is collected and recycled properly.”

“We all known that concerns about climate change and the environment have grown in recent years and we believe that we can continue to lead that way by offering cleaning products that we all need and which are kind to our planet.”