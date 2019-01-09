Eurocell announces record amount of recycling in 2018

Eurocell has announced it processed a record number of post-consumer window profiles in 2018.

The company, which is the UK’s leading manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC-U window, door, conservatory and roofline systems, recycled in excess of 1.2 million frames.

Thanks to this, Eurocell was able to produce 12,500 tonnes worth of products made from recycled material in 2018.

Recycling windows can make the entire lifespan of the product more sustainable, as the process of shredding, granulising, and micronizing PVC-U, before extruding new profiles, means recycled PVC-U windows can have a lifespan of up to 350 years.

Chris Coxon, Head of Marketing at Eurocell, said: “It is a testament to our commitment to improving the sustainability of PVC-U that we have been able to achieve record levels of recycling in 2018. Over the past decade we have invested heavily to improve sustainability and this is now enabling us to continue to achieve and surpass the recycling objectives that we set for the business.”