Fibrax invests in Shini rubber granulator to reduce outgoing waste

Global rubber and plastics injection moulder, Fibrax Limited, has invested in the installation of a Shini SG-50 sound proof granulator that will process rubber waste generated at its manufacturing facility in Wrexham.

This £20,000 investment in a granulation system for thermoset elastomers is part of a wider programme that seeks to divert waste from landfill and third-party recyclers to alternative value-added streams.

The new granulating equipment will be used to produce high-quality fine rubber granulate that is free from contaminants and suitable for use in the sports and leisure industries.

Jonathan Coupe, Material Technologist at Fibrax, said: “By installing the Shini SG-50 granulation system, we are able to process EPDM rubber waste effectively and create a quality material for manufacturers of safety play surfaces, 3G sports pitches, and equestrian arenas.”

“This investment will reduce our waste management costs and create products that will go directly back into the supply chain.”

“As well as granulating our waste, we also manufacture products sing raw materials made up of post-consumer waste. By combining these processes into our recycling strategy, we hope to significantly reduce our outgoing waste via third parties.”

Sylwia Gorska, Environment Health and Safety Practitioner at Fibrax, said: "We are delighted this investment into our waste management strategy enables us to reduce our impact on landfill and demonstrate our ability to meet the requirements of ISO 14001."

"Our aim is to implement a similar waste management scheme with silicone scrap so we can close the loop on the recycling of waste here at Fibrax."