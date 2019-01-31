First-ever environmentally-conscious hockey jerseys revealed by adidas

adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL) have unveiled the new, eco-innovative and ocean-inspired ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

Created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, these are the first-ever NHL hockey jerseys, featuring repurposed and upcycled materials.

The adidas x Parley partnership gives new purpose to plastic bottles (polyester) and other plastic waste intercepted in marine environments.

× Expand via SpecialChem Ocean inspired Jerseys

As a part of their partnership and joint commitments to ending marine plastic pollution through the Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign), adidas and Parley rework these various marine plastic waste materials into technical fibres that create the material framework of a durable and breathable fabric that is optimal for adidas performance apparel.

“The NHL is a recognised leader in addressing major environmental challenges and preserving the roots of our game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Branding Officer and Executive Vice President.

“Adidas has been an incredible partner in our efforts and shares our commitment to promoting sustainable business practices. Each year, the NHL All-Star Weekend serves as an opportunity to showcase innovations across all aspects of our game.

He adds: "This year’s NHL All-Star Game in San Jose is the perfect setting for adidas to introduce environmentally-conscious jerseys that complement our focus on environmental stewardship.”

The new special edition adidas ADIZERO Authentic Pro x Parley jerseys were worn by the NHL’s best players exclusively at SAP Centre in San Jose, California, on 9th January 2019.