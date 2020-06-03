First specification to prevent plastic pellet pollution hailed as “landmark step in the right direction”

× Expand BPF Standards

The UK National Standards Body, BSI, has announced the launch of a new project to create the first specification to help prevent plastic pellet pollution.

The fast-tracked standardisation document, to be known as ‘Publicly Available Specification 510 (PAS 510) Plastic pellets, flakes and powders – Handling and management throughout the supply chain to prevent their leakage to the environment – Specification,’ will provide an important tool for companies to demonstrate good practice in pellet loss prevention measures across the supply chain.

The specification is being designed for all supply chain organisations involved in using, processing, handling, storing or transport of plastic pellets, flakes and powders. It will set out measures to prevent the leakage of plastic pellets, flakes and powders, collectively referred to as pellets, into the environment and demonstrate procedures for continual improvement.

This will build on the existing plastic industry’s programme, Operation Clean Sweep, which is coordinated by the British Plastics Federation (BPF) in the UK and offers comprehensive guidance and tools to prevent plastic pellet loss across the supply chain.

The standardisation document will be developed by a steering group consisting of experts from across the international supply chain, including plastics manufacturers, transportation, retailing and recycling organisations.

It is sponsored by Marine Scotland, the British Plastics Federation (BPF) and a number of investors through The Investor Forum who are being represented by Fauna & Flora International (FFI).

David Fatscher, Head of Environment, Social and Governance Standards at BSI said: “Plastic pollution is a complex global issue that requires urgent collaboration and action between governments and the corporate sector to help stop pellets making their way into the ocean each year; PAS 510 is a landmark step in the right direction.

“We are working with a range of experts to agree best practice to prevent the leakage of plastic pellets into the environment.”

Victoria Sant, Senior Adviser at the Investor Forum commented: “We are delighted to have been able to bring together investors who want to play their part in catalysing change.

“Compliance with a globally-recognised standardisation document allows companies to demonstrate best practice, and gives investors a means for engagement on this issue, and the ability to hold companies to account.

“We believe this is the first-time investors have sponsored a specification to improve corporate behaviour, and see this as a tangible stewardship action.”

BPF Sustainability Executive, Adela Putinelu, added: “The development of the PAS provides a unique opportunity for companies to verify and demonstrate compliance with pellet loss prevention measures.

“As the loss of valuable raw material along the supply chain has serious environmental and economic consequences, the plastics industry is taking a proactive approach to successfully mitigate this risk.”

It is expected to publish in July 2021.

To find out more about BSI standards please visit: https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/standards/benefits-of-using-standards/