First WFO shelter to be exhibited at Ecomondo

Waste Free Oceans is collecting plastic from the ocean, which will be mixed with plastic collected from land, then processed in a plant, and afterwards converted into panels.

These panels will be used to build affordable houses and shelters for the local communities who have lost their homes in natural disasters.

Corepla, the Italian non-profit-making consortium for the collection, recycling and recovery of waste from plastic packaging materials, is collaborating on the project in Italy by providing the material which will be used for the first shelter.

The project aims to contribute to the welfare of the population in less fortunate areas.

Ready in October, the first and unique shelter model will be exhibited as a “world first prototype” at the Ecomondo fair, between 6th-9thNovember, in Rimini, Italy.

The fair brings together all sectors of the circular economy, from material and energy recovery to sustainable development and is a reference point in the international panorama.

Overall, WFO says it hopes to be actively involved in local prevention, by educating people, involving them in home rebuilding and raising awareness on waste collection and sorting, therefore helping some regions in the world with the humanitarian shelter project.