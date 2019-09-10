Four manufacturing sites hit Zero Waste to Landfill status as Berry bpi group continues its circular agenda

Berry bpi group has announced it now has four sites that have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status.

The business, which is the UK’s largest producer of refuse sacks and the largest polythene recycler in Europe, has already been accredited at three of its UK manufacturing sites.

As part of its ongoing commitment to looking after the environment, it has now extended that to four, as the site of PLASgran, the UK’s leading recycler rigid plastics, bought by Berry bpi group last year, now sends no waste to landfill.

Daryl Winder, from Berry bpi group, said: “The environmental benefits of recycling plastic are becoming more widely recognised, in turn, maximising reusable material and diverting waste from landfills and the ocean.”

“For these reasons we’re proud to produce finished product from post-consumer plastic with zero waste from the process.”

“I am proud of what we have achieved, getting buy-in from staff at our sites and in developing the right culture with people that are committed to eliminating waste wherever possible, which is why we’re also engaging with schools to educate children on the importance of segregating plastic for recycling.”