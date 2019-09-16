Friends of the Earth asks for football clubs to cut down on single-use plastic

Friends of the Earth is calling on football clubs to introduce a returnable cup scheme in their stadiums as part of a comprehensive set of measures for getting rid of single-use plastic.

The environmental campaign group estimates that over six million single-use plastic beer cups may have been used in the Premier League last season alone.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both introduced a reusable cup scheme this season, with City estimating it will help to remove 29,000 single-use plastics cups per games.

Successful schemes have also been trialled in other sporting venues, including Lord’s, the Oval, and Twickenham.

Julian Kirby, Friends of the Earth plastic campaigner, said: “Football clubs across the UK should aim to be champions off the pitch, as well as on it, by giving single-use plastic the boot.”

“Fans want football clubs to take action on plastic. We’re encouraged that a number of clubs have already introduced measures on this issue, but we need every Premier League and Football League club to do what it can to get rid of unnecessary single-use plastics.”

“This is why we are calling on clubs to adopt Friends of the Earth’s Plastic Pledge, and commit to a number of measures that leading stadiums have already introduced.”

“A reusable cup scheme is one of the key steps clubs can take. This measure alone would prevent millions of single-use plastic cups being landfilled or incinerated every season.”

Russell Seymour, Chief Executive of the British Association from Sustainable Sport (BASIS), said: “BASIS works with all sports at all levels to reduce the environmental impacts of the sports sector.”

“The impacts of plastic waste and pollution are one of the most important environmental issues of our time and we are happy to work with Friends of the Earth and the sport of football to reduce these impacts.”