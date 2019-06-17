G20 agrees plan to tackle ocean plastic waste

× Expand M. W. Hunt G20

Environment ministers from the 20 economies in the G20 have agreed to tackle marine plastic waste on a global scale.

During a two-day meeting ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, ministers agreed on a new, voluntary framework to reduce the amount of plastic leaking into the environment, as well as assist developing nations in managing their waste.

The framework will see G20 members promote a "comprehensive lifecycle approach" to prevent and reduce plastic discharge into the oceans through various measures and international cooperation.

They will report progress, as well as share best practice, promote innovation and boost scientific monitoring and analytical methodologies.

“I’m glad that we, including emerging countries and developing countries, were able to form a broad international framework,” said Yoshiaki Harada, Japan’s Environment Minister, during a news conference.

The first meeting under the new framework is planned to be held in Japan in the autumn.

Orignal reporting by Reuters