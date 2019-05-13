Glastonbury’s ‘Gas Tower’ arena to be made from recycled plastic

An arena at this year’s Glastonbury festival is to be made from plastic that has been found on beaches, streets and parks.

The ‘Gas Tower’ dance arena in the Shangri-La area of the festival will be created using waste collected in Cornwall, Devon, and Somerset.

The project will need ten tonnes of plastic to be collected, with the first beach cleans taking place on May 11th.

The gathered rubbish will then be processed by Exeter City Council before being recycled into materials to build the stage.

The Gas Tower is a 360-degree arena that will feature artists and electronic DJs.

The scheme is being run by Keep Britain Tidy, in collaboration with Shangri-La Glastonbury.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “This ground-breaking project will see tonnes of plastic removed from our environment, where it has such devastating consequences on our wildlife and marine life, and put to good use.”

“By working together, we are showing the world that the plastic we no longer want or need can be recycled and turned into something that is both exciting and useful.”

Via BBC News