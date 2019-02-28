Glastonbury Festival bans single-use plastic bottles

Glastonbury has announced it will not be selling single-use plastic drinks bottles at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Bottles will also no longer be available during any of the Festival’s backstage, production, catering or dressing room areas.

Festival-goes are advised to bring a reusable water bottle and can fill it up of one of the hundreds of free water taps around the Glastonbury site.

Although those coming to the Festival will not be prevented from bringing plastic bottles onto the site, Glastonbury has strongly encouraged visitors to join the effort by bringing as little single-use plastic as possible.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It’s paramount for our planet that we all reduce our plastic consumption, and I’m thrilled that together we’ll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year’s Festival."

"I really hope that everyone, from ticket-holder to headliner, will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday change can make a real difference.”