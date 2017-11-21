Glitter loses its sparkle for environmentally conscious nursery chain

× Expand Glitter A chain of 19 nurseries has banned glitter at its sites

A chain of 19 nurseries in the south of England has announced a ban on the use of glitter across all its sites.

Tops Day Nurseries says the ban is part of its pledge to become more environmentally friendly and "act responsibly" for the next generation.

The chain says that banning conventional glitter is the latest step in its attempt to help keep microplastics out of the ocean environment. It follows a decision to ban single-use plastics including straws, balloons, cutlery and plates.

“We hope that our future generation will be more conscientious about their impact on the environment,” said Cheryl Hadland, Managing Director of Tops. “We welcome support from parents and families, we believe this is a cultural change which will benefit not only us, but our children even more.”

The nursery group has recently started working with an environmental charity ‘GECCO’ in order to help it further promote and undertake re-use and recycling at its sites.