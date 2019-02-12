Gloucestershire school gets on board with TerraCycle crisp packet scheme

Children from a primary school in Gloucestershire have helped to set up the first crisp packet recycling centre in their area.

Children from Powell’s School have collected over ten kilogrammes of crisp packets in four weeks and sent them to recycling company TerraCycle.

Once received by TerraCycle, the crisp packets are cleaned and shredded, before being made into pellets that can be used to make a variety of everyday items.

Class teacher Emma Burry said: “I think it’s really important to teach children that small steps can make a big difference. To the younger generation, recycling is the norm, so at Powell’s we have been trying to harness their enthusiasm for this.”

Via Wiltshire and Gloucestershire Standard